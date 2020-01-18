Salih, Jordan's FM discuss urge averting conflicts in region

President Barham Salih met Saturday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, along with his delegation, the Presidency said.



Ayman Safadi conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II to the President Salih. In addition, he reiterated Jordanian Monarch's support for Iraq's security and stability as it is a main pillar for regional security.



Furthermore, His Majesty's asking about Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's health condition and wishing him good health and wellness, was shown by Jordan's FM.



There is a need to cement peace and stability across the region, the President said.



Wars and armed conflicts depleting countries' human and material potentials must never be allowed to occur. There is a need for having recourse to the language of a positive and open dialogue for dealing with crises, he highlighted.



Salih stated that Iraq will not be a staging post for any hostile action against any of our neighbors, and will not allow our territories to be a battleground to settle scores.



However, it seeks to be a cornerstone of peaceful coexistence and to bring all fraternal and friendly states together so as to achieve their common interests and to cement peace and security in the Middle East and the Globe as well, he added.



The President noted the importance of developing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and expanding the prospects for cooperation so as to promote economic integration.



Salih concluded the meeting by asking al-Safadi to convey his greetings to Jordan's Monarch Abdullah II and wishing him all the successes, extending a message to Jordanians, wishing them further progress and meaningful development.