Saturday, 18 January 2020
Saturday، 18 January 2020

Iraq, Jordan FMs say escalation in the region would return ISIS back

Iraq, Jordan FM

The foreign ministers of Iraq and Jordan have highlighted the importance of coordinating bilateral efforts to reduce escalation in the region and hence prevent reccurrence of terrorism.


During a meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safady, who is on visit to Iraq, both confirmed that escalation would trigger recurrence of terrorism to ruin efforts by the international community. 


For his part, Hakim expressed refusal that Iraq would be a battlefield for regional conflicts. Meanwhile, Safady said the region does not want more wars and conflicts, adding that Jordan will always be a supporter for Iraq against terrorism.



