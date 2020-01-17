Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 18 January 2020
Friday، 17 January 2020

Ukrainian PM submits resignation letter

474f6eb633c44073b65be737d827a439_1000
Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk on Friday issued his resignation following a leaked audio recording of him reportedly criticizing President Volodymyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy, Xinhua reported.

"I took office to implement the president's program. I see him as a model of transparency and decency. However, to remove any doubts in our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and submitted it to the president with the right to hand it to the Parliament," Honcharuk wrote Friday morning on his official Facebook page.

The presidential office confirmed on Facebook that Zelensky had received the resignation and would consider it.

On Wednesday evening an audiotape was uploaded to social media in which a voice sounding like Honcharuk was reportedly heard discussing the national budget with some other government ministers and senior officials from the national bank.

According to local media, Honcharuk was reportedly heard saying that Zelensky has a very "primitive" understanding of economics.

If Honcharuk's resignation is approved, all cabinet members will have to leave their posts, according to Ukrainian law.

Honcharuk, 35, took the position of the prime minister of Ukraine on Aug. 29, 2019, following Zelensky's nomination.
