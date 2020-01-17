Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Friday، 17 January 2020 05:49 PM

Iranian chess ref accused of flouting dress code says she won't return home

An Iranian chess referee who has been accused of violating her country's Islamic dress code while adjudicating a women's tournament said that she does not want to return home from Russia out of fear for her safety.


Shohreh Bayat, 32, told Reuters she would not travel back to her homeland unless she was given security guarantees in writing from Iran's chess federation.


"I really hope they will provide me something to ensure I will be safe if I come back to Iran," said Bayat, who is in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok as chief referee at the Women's World Chess Championship.


"But if that doesn't happen, I'm just examining my options and considering anything."

