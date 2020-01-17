Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Friday، 17 January 2020 02:53 PM

Salih checks on Sistani's condition after recent health problem

President Barham Salih sent on Thursday a telegram to check on Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's health condition after getting a fractured bone following an accident at home.


The following is the text of the telegram:
" His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Al-Sayyid Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani,
Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon all of you.


From the first moments, we have followed with keen interest the news after you had been taken to hospital for having a fractured bone.


We praise Allah for the success of your surgery, wish you good health and wellness and to all Iraqis, wishing them progress and prosperity.
 A blessing of God upon Iraq and its people will be done by getting your fully recovery.


While praying to Allah the Almighty for a speedy recovery, we ask Allah to save you, to be perfectly healthy and to be a great asset for Iraq and Islamic nation as well.


The Presidency stands ready to call the competent medical authorities to provide the necessary care, noting that we have confidence in the highly qualified medical team who performed, supervised the surgery as well as those who will pursue post-surgery care of Your Eminence.
Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon all of you.


Barham Salih,
President of the Republic."

