Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Breaking
Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani Iraq's top cleric Al-Sistani to have surgery after accident at home UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests 5 Rockets land in Iraq base housing US forces
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 17 January 2020 02:50 PM

Salih hosts presidencies' meeting at Al-Salam Palace

salih

President Barham Salih hosted a meeting of the Presidencies on Thursday into the al- Salam palace in the presence of the Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi and the Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbouosi.


Together, they discussed the various aspects of political and security developments in Iraq as well as the most recent evolutions regionally and globally.


The interlocutors highlighted the need to urgently address the political situations after Iraq's parliament voted for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq on the ground of constructive understanding and a sense of national responsibility.


 Furthermore, they stressed the importance of accelerating the formation of the new government and meeting the requirements of reform at various levels of political, economic life and civil service so as to preserve Iraq's sovereignty and guarantee people security against terrorist attacks until victory is achieved.


The meeting focused on the need that care must be taken into account for ensuring national sovereignty and Iraq must be free from outside interference in addition to prevent violation regarding this level.


Those in attendance agreed to continue the principle of the best interests of Iraq and its political, financial security in the balanced national position of regional and international crises surrounding Iraq as well as keeping Iraq away from the conflicts.


 They stressed the self-control, preventing escalation, unifying efforts within the framework of fighting terror, and intensifying intelligence work to chase and prosecute the terrorist groups, especially in light of the recent attempts carried out by the terrorists.


 Participants in the meeting noted the urgent need to maintain the unity of Iraqis and their national cohesion to meet the challenges, build their country and enhance their democratic experience.


All sides deliberated the recent internal developments by emphasizing that all efforts of peaceful demonstrators, security forces and political actors, must be integrated to protect public security, freedoms and the safety of public and private installations.


All meeting participants called for bringing Iraq back to the normal life, in particular in the area of returning of schools and universities to normal functioning, the return of the state institutions to carry out their duties toward the citizens. In addition to the public and private business needed to be reassured to resume their normal activities.

Related Stories
Read
us troops bp

Khamenei interferes in Iraq's affairs, urges US troops expulsion 17 January 2020 05:36 PM

sistani bp

Salih checks on Sistani's condition after recent health problem 17 January 2020 02:53 PM

klm

Air France-KLM: Stopped flying over Iran, Iraq after downing of Ukraine plane 17 January 2020 02:47 PM

khamenei bp

Khamenei hails strikes against US in Iraq despite obvious failure 17 January 2020 01:21 PM

army

US military says no fatalities in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq 17 January 2020 01:17 PM

af

Iraqi Air Force bombs ISIS base, kills all elements: Rasool 16 January 2020 11:59 PM

nujaifi

Politician says decision to dismiss US troops from Iraq hasty 16 January 2020 11:04 PM

oil bp

Defying US sanctions, Iran boosts gasoil sales to Iraq, neighbors 16 January 2020 10:59 PM

Comments