Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Breaking
Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani Iraq's top cleric Al-Sistani to have surgery after accident at home UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests 5 Rockets land in Iraq base housing US forces
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 17 January 2020 01:21 PM

Khamenei hails strikes against US in Iraq despite obvious failure

khamenei bp

Despite failing to cause any fatalities in retaliation for the death of Qassem Soleimani, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a Friday sermon that Iran's missile strikes on US targets in Iraq this month delivered a "slap on the face" to the United States, showing the Islamic Republic had divine support, Reuters reported.


During a spike in tension, Iran launched missiles at US targets on Jan. 8 in response to a US drone strike on Jan. 3 that killed Qassem Soleimeni, a powerful Iranian general who was close to Khamenei.


"The fact that Iran has the power to give such a slap to a world power shows the hand of God," Khamenei said, after referring to the launch of missiles against US targets as a "day of God". His comments were met by chants of "Death to America!".

Related Stories
Read
us troops bp

Khamenei interferes in Iraq's affairs, urges US troops expulsion 17 January 2020 05:36 PM

sistani bp

Salih checks on Sistani's condition after recent health problem 17 January 2020 02:53 PM

salih

Salih hosts presidencies' meeting at Al-Salam Palace 17 January 2020 02:50 PM

klm

Air France-KLM: Stopped flying over Iran, Iraq after downing of Ukraine plane 17 January 2020 02:47 PM

army

US military says no fatalities in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq 17 January 2020 01:17 PM

af

Iraqi Air Force bombs ISIS base, kills all elements: Rasool 16 January 2020 11:59 PM

nujaifi

Politician says decision to dismiss US troops from Iraq hasty 16 January 2020 11:04 PM

oil bp

Defying US sanctions, Iran boosts gasoil sales to Iraq, neighbors 16 January 2020 10:59 PM

Comments