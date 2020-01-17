Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Friday، 17 January 2020 01:17 PM

US military says no fatalities in Jan. 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq

army

Eleven US troops were treated for concussion symptoms as a result of the January 8 Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where US forces were stationed, the US military said on Thursday, after initially saying no service members had been hurt, Reuters reported.


"While no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement.

