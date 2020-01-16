Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Thursday، 16 January 2020 11:04 PM

Politician says decision to dismiss US troops from Iraq hasty

nujaifi
Osama Nujaifi, head of the Salvation and Development Front, stressed the importance of getting Iraq out of conflicts.

Al-Nujaifi said during his meeting with the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, that the United States is a friendly country to Iraq, and that there are agreements concluded between the two countries.

He added that any decision should come from a common interest between the two sides.

He continued, therefore, the decision of the parliament to remove foreign forces from Iraq is a hasty decision that is not legal. He added that it harms national unity in the absence of basic components while deciding on a matter that concerns the interests of the country as a whole.
