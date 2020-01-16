Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Breaking
Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani Iraq's top cleric Al-Sistani to have surgery after accident at home UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 January 2020 10:59 PM

Defying US sanctions, Iran boosts gasoil sales to Iraq, neighbors

oil bp

 Iran is relying on its neighboring countries to sell a surplus of gasoil it has created at home due to U.S. sanctions, trade documents and industry data showed.


Iranian oil products, like its crude, fall under U.S. sanctions, but Tehran has significantly increased exports of gasoil in recent months, to some countries in the region including Iraq and Syria, by offering massive discounts.


Exports of gasoil, a refined product used in heating, power generation and transport, surged to around 95,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2019, more than 80% higher than the previous quarter and nearly four times higher than the first quarter, data from consultancy FGE showed.

Related Stories
Read
af

Iraqi Air Force bombs ISIS base, kills all elements: Rasool 16 January 2020 11:59 PM

nujaifi

Politician says decision to dismiss US troops from Iraq hasty 16 January 2020 11:04 PM

sistani

Iraq's top cleric Al-Sistani to have surgery after accident at home 16 January 2020 03:44 PM

qar

Iraq's president meets Qatari FM amid calls for de-escalation 16 January 2020 12:18 AM

UKMilMain

Security, regional developments lead talks with senior Kurdistan leaders, UK military delegation 15 January 2020 11:33 PM

sinjar

Commander of Sinjar protection units killed in airstrikes: source 15 January 2020 11:07 PM

sadr bp

Sadr emulates Iran, calls for anti-US demonstrations 15 January 2020 06:31 PM

iraqi police

Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Salahuddin: Statement 15 January 2020 06:23 PM

Comments