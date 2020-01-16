Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 January 2020
Breaking
Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani Iraq's top cleric Al-Sistani to have surgery after accident at home UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 January 2020 10:56 PM

Ukrainian foreign minister tells Iran demands over plane crash investigation unchanged

ukraine12

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he had discussed with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian victims of an airliner downed near Tehran last week, Reuters reported.


"We discussed repatriation of the bodies of the Ukrainian victims and also Ukraine's role in the joint investigation, in particular - access to the 'black boxes'. Our demands remain unchanged," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.


The Ukrainian airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after it left Tehran en route to Kiev. Iran admitted on Saturday it had shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane in error.

Related Stories
Read
ph

World 'will not rest' until answers on downed Iran jet: Canada 17 January 2020 01:38 AM

protesters Iran

Victims' governments to press Tehran for answers after plane downing 17 January 2020 12:00 AM

Mark Esper

Pentagon to soon resume Saudi training halted after base shooting 16 January 2020 11:56 PM

https___cdn.cnn.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_151120190931-syrian-refugees-iowa-orig-mg-00020214

Around 350,0000 Syrians fled Russian-led assault in Idlib: UN 16 January 2020 11:53 PM

plane crash

Countries demand Iran compensate relatives of plane-crash victims 16 January 2020 11:50 PM

macron bp

France to deploy Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to support Middle East operations 16 January 2020 10:53 PM

trump-5-gty-er-191112_hpMain_16x9_992

Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China 16 January 2020 06:03 PM

ba729639-c0af-4f31-922d-c8cabe96f609_16x9_788x442

Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent 16 January 2020 05:14 PM

Comments