Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China

One of the greatest trade deals ever made! Also good for China and our long term relationship. 250 Billion Dollars will be coming back to our Country, and we are now in a great position for a Phase Two start. There has never been anything like this in U.S. history! USMCA NEXT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

