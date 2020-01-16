Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Breaking
Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani Iraq's top cleric Al-Sistani to have surgery after accident at home UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 January 2020 05:14 PM

Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent

ba729639-c0af-4f31-922d-c8cabe96f609_16x9_788x442
Lebanon’s security forces were holding at least 100 anti-government protesters Thursday, lawyers told AFP, after two nights of demonstrations that turned violent in Beirut.
An unprecedented nationwide movement of protests demanding an end to endemic corruption and the wholesale removal of Lebanon’s political elite broke out nearly three months ago.
With little change in sight, protesters also angered by a financial crisis they blame on Lebanon’s oligarchs resumed their rallies with renewed determination Tuesday after a holiday lull.
Protesters vandalized several banks on the central Hamra street on Tuesday evening and hurled rocks at anti-riot police, who responded with volleys of tear gas canisters.
Gathered in front of the Central Bank again on Wednesday, the protesters then moved to a police station where some of their comrades had been detained the previous night, leading to clashes that left dozens lightly wounded.
According to documents put together by a committee of lawyers defending the protesters and seen by AFP, a total of 101 protesters are currently being detained over the violence.
“The total number of people arrested now tops 100, it’s madness,” said Nizar Saghieh, who heads the Legal Agenda non-government organisation.
A fresh demonstration is planned on Thursday to demand the release of those held.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned under pressure from the street less than two weeks into the wave of protests but a new government has still not been formed.
After a long search for a suitable candidate, former education minister and university professor Hassan Diab was nominated and tasked with picking a new cabinet.
Protesters have demanded a government of technocrats excluding the household names that have symbolized Lebanon’s sectarian-based politics for generations.
Government formation talks have proved tough however and despite pressure from Lebanon’s foreign partners and donors, Diab has yet to announce his government.

Related Stories
Read
trump-5-gty-er-191112_hpMain_16x9_992

Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China 16 January 2020 06:03 PM

15580898-5c18-4b81-8d32-e00c1df5a6e4_16x9_788x442

US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying 16 January 2020 04:09 PM

15580898-5c18-4b81-8d32-e00c1df5a6e4_16x9_788x442

US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying 16 January 2020 04:08 PM

b3fbfca4-36d0-4183-a4e8-412b322e3112_16x9_788x442

Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani 16 January 2020 04:05 PM

Rouhani

Iran's nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: president 16 January 2020 12:20 PM

1111

Albania Expels Iranian Diplomats Amid Worsening Relations 15 January 2020 11:47 PM

_108978234_hi056797616

U.S. threatened Europe with auto tariffs over Iran nuclear program - Washington Post 15 January 2020 11:43 PM

albania

Albania expels two Iranian diplomats for inappropriate activity 15 January 2020 11:12 PM

Comments