Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Breaking
Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani Iraq's top cleric Al-Sistani to have surgery after accident at home UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 January 2020 04:05 PM

Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani

b3fbfca4-36d0-4183-a4e8-412b322e3112_16x9_788x442

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday in a televised speech.

“We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reached ... Pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress,” Rouhani said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation to Washington’s withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy.


Related Stories
Read
trump-5-gty-er-191112_hpMain_16x9_992

Trump cites 'great position' for a Phase 2 trade talks with China 16 January 2020 06:03 PM

ba729639-c0af-4f31-922d-c8cabe96f609_16x9_788x442

Lebanon detains 100 after protests turn violent 16 January 2020 05:14 PM

15580898-5c18-4b81-8d32-e00c1df5a6e4_16x9_788x442

US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying 16 January 2020 04:09 PM

15580898-5c18-4b81-8d32-e00c1df5a6e4_16x9_788x442

US sentences two Iranian agents to prison for spying 16 January 2020 04:08 PM

Rouhani

Iran's nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: president 16 January 2020 12:20 PM

1111

Albania Expels Iranian Diplomats Amid Worsening Relations 15 January 2020 11:47 PM

_108978234_hi056797616

U.S. threatened Europe with auto tariffs over Iran nuclear program - Washington Post 15 January 2020 11:43 PM

albania

Albania expels two Iranian diplomats for inappropriate activity 15 January 2020 11:12 PM

Comments