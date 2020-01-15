Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Breaking
UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests 5 Rockets land in Iraq base housing US forces Gunshots heard at Sudan's intelligence buildings after employees sacked Protesters Block Roads in Lebanon, Promising “Week of Anger” Iraq targets Increasing oil production to 8 Mn bpd: minister Iran says U.S. bears blame for Iranian forces shooting down plane Iraq, NATO discuss developments in Middle East, continued cooperation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 15 January 2020 11:43 PM

U.S. threatened Europe with auto tariffs over Iran nuclear program - Washington Post

_108978234_hi056797616
The Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs on European automobile imports if Britain, France and Germany did not formally accuse Iran of breaking the 2015 nuclear deal, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed European officials.

The three European countries on Tuesday triggered a dispute mechanism under the agreement, which amounted to a formal accusation against Tehran of violating its terms. Iran has criticized the move.
Related Stories
Read
1111

Albania Expels Iranian Diplomats Amid Worsening Relations 15 January 2020 11:47 PM

albania

Albania expels two Iranian diplomats for inappropriate activity 15 January 2020 11:12 PM

Kremlin rebuffs Trump on Syria, says military action in Idlib is justified

Russian jets resume bombing of Syria's rebel-held northwest: residents 15 January 2020 10:29 PM

keyboard

Iran social media calls for more protests after plane crash 15 January 2020 06:28 PM

Merkel

Zelenskiy asks for Germany's support to punish Iran plane crash perpetrators 15 January 2020 06:20 PM

steven

US expects UN sanctions on Iran to snap back into place" -Treasury Secretary 15 January 2020 06:17 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Ukraine asks Iran to return black boxes from crashed plane 15 January 2020 02:32 PM

Zarif

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal' 15 January 2020 02:30 PM

Comments