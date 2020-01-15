Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Wednesday، 15 January 2020 11:12 PM

Albania expels two Iranian diplomats for inappropriate activity

Albania, which hosts a camp for thousands of members of an exiled Iranian dissident group, expelled two Iranian diplomats on Wednesday, more than a year after kicking out the Iranian ambassador.


Acting Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj identified the diplomats in a statement on social media as Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast. They were expelled for activity incompatible with their diplomatic status, a phrase often used in cases of spying.


"The two representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been asked to depart immediately from the territory of the Republic of Albania," Cakaj said.

