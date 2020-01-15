Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Wednesday، 15 January 2020 11:07 PM

Commander of Sinjar protection units killed in airstrikes: source

sinjar
An Iraqi source confirmed the death of commander of the Sinjar protection units Zardasht Shankali in northern Iraq as a result of air strikes on the town.

The attacks also led to the injury of a large number of civilians from the Yazidi sect and the destruction of an elementary school that was empty during the air strikes.

The Nineveh Operations Command has earlier on Wednesday confirmed the killing of eight people and the injury of six others in the strikes.
