Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Wednesday، 15 January 2020

Sadr emulates Iran, calls for anti-US demonstrations

Iraqi Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has proven that he sometimes follows Iranian influence in Iraq, as he called on Tuesday for a million Iraqis to march against the US so-called "violations" in Iraq after Washington's killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad Qassem Soleimani, Reuters reported.


Iraq's parliament has called for US and other foreign troops to leave amid growing a backlash against Washington's air strike, which also killed a top Iraqi militia commander.


Iran launched a missile attack on US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the death of General Soleimani, a move that heightened fears of a wider Middle East conflict.


"Go on soldiers of God, soldiers of the nation, onto a million man march condemning the American presence and its violations," Sadr tweeted.
"Iraqi space, its land and sovereignty are infringed upon by occupying forces."

Comments