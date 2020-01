Two Iraqi soldiers were killed overnight on Tuesday as ISIS militants carried out an against the troops in Salahuddin province, the War Media Cell said.

In a statement, the cell said the attack took place in Dujail region in Salahuddin. At least five other soldiers were wounded.

The militants managed to escape after the attack, the statement added.

ISIS held swaths of territory in north and west of Iraq between June 2014 and December 2017.