Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Breaking
UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests 5 Rockets land in Iraq base housing US forces Gunshots heard at Sudan's intelligence buildings after employees sacked Protesters Block Roads in Lebanon, Promising “Week of Anger” Iraq targets Increasing oil production to 8 Mn bpd: minister Iran says U.S. bears blame for Iranian forces shooting down plane Iraq, NATO discuss developments in Middle East, continued cooperation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 15 January 2020 06:20 PM

Zelenskiy asks for Germany's support to punish Iran plane crash perpetrators

Merkel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday asked Chancellor Angela Merkel for Germany's support in bringing the perpetrators of last week's plane crash in Iran to justice, according to a statement issued by Zelenskiy's office. After initially denying blame, Iran acknowledged on Saturday that it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board shortly after it took off from Tehran for Kiev.


Zelenskiy said in a phone call with Merkel that he expects the perpetrators to be prosecuted and the families and airline to be compensated. "The President of Ukraine called on Germany to contribute politically to this process," the statement said.

Related Stories
Read
keyboard

Iran social media calls for more protests after plane crash 15 January 2020 06:28 PM

steven

US expects UN sanctions on Iran to snap back into place" -Treasury Secretary 15 January 2020 06:17 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Ukraine asks Iran to return black boxes from crashed plane 15 January 2020 02:32 PM

Zarif

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal' 15 January 2020 02:30 PM

default

UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening 15 January 2020 01:26 PM

22485153

Lebanon protests reignite in the streets after weeks of relative calm 15 January 2020 01:02 PM

3000

Syria Refutes Reports on Coordination with Turkey against Kurds 15 January 2020 12:53 PM

yq-taal1-15012020

Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from Taal volcano 15 January 2020 12:42 PM

Comments