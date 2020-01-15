Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Breaking
UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests 5 Rockets land in Iraq base housing US forces Gunshots heard at Sudan's intelligence buildings after employees sacked Protesters Block Roads in Lebanon, Promising “Week of Anger” Iraq targets Increasing oil production to 8 Mn bpd: minister Iran says U.S. bears blame for Iranian forces shooting down plane Iraq, NATO discuss developments in Middle East, continued cooperation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 15 January 2020 06:17 PM

US expects UN sanctions on Iran to snap back into place" -Treasury Secretary

steven

The United States believes international sanctions on Iran will be swiftly reimposed now that France, Britain and Germany have formally triggered a mechanism to help enforce Iran's nuclear agreement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.


"I've had very direct discussions - as well as Secretary Pompeo has - with our counterparts," Mnuchin told CNBC. "I think you saw the E3 did put out the statement and have activated the dispute resolution. And we look forward to working with them quickly and would expect that the U.N. sanctions will snap back into place."

Related Stories
Read
keyboard

Iran social media calls for more protests after plane crash 15 January 2020 06:28 PM

Merkel

Zelenskiy asks for Germany's support to punish Iran plane crash perpetrators 15 January 2020 06:20 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Ukraine asks Iran to return black boxes from crashed plane 15 January 2020 02:32 PM

Zarif

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal' 15 January 2020 02:30 PM

default

UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening 15 January 2020 01:26 PM

22485153

Lebanon protests reignite in the streets after weeks of relative calm 15 January 2020 01:02 PM

3000

Syria Refutes Reports on Coordination with Turkey against Kurds 15 January 2020 12:53 PM

yq-taal1-15012020

Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from Taal volcano 15 January 2020 12:42 PM

Comments