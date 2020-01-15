Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Breaking
UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening Iraq oil producers caught up in Iran crisis Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests 5 Rockets land in Iraq base housing US forces Gunshots heard at Sudan's intelligence buildings after employees sacked Protesters Block Roads in Lebanon, Promising “Week of Anger” Iraq targets Increasing oil production to 8 Mn bpd: minister Iran says U.S. bears blame for Iranian forces shooting down plane Iraq, NATO discuss developments in Middle East, continued cooperation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 15 January 2020 02:30 PM

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

Zarif

Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday an existing nuclear deal the country struck with world powers was not dead and that he was unsure if any new pact agreed by U.S. President Donald Trump would last.

 

“The United States didn’t implement (the existing deal’s) ...commitments, now it has withdrawn... I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?” Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi. 


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday for Trump to replace the 2015 deal with his own new pact to ensure Iran did not get an atomic weapon. 


Trump’s administration abandoned the pact aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program in 2018 and has since reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. 
The U.S. president said in a tweet he agreed with Johnson on the need for a “Trump deal”. 

Iran is interested in diplomacy, but not in negotiating with the United States, Zarif said, adding the existing pact was among the “best deals” he could envisage. 


Zarif spoke a day after Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran of violating the terms of that agreement, a move that could eventually lead to the reimposing of U.N. sanctions. 


He said Iran would respond to a letter sent by the three European countries and said the future of the pact, which was “not dead”, rested on Europe. 


Iran denies its nuclear program is aimed at building a bomb but has gradually rolled back its commitments under the 2015 accord since the United States pulled out. It argues that Washington’s actions justify such a course. 


Tensions between the two countries have risen following the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and a retaliatory missile attack by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq. 

Zarif said Iran had sent a message to Washington through Swiss mediators on the night of the missile strike, calling it an act of self-defense in response to Soleimani’s killing. 


Zarif said the commander’s death was a major setback in the fight against Islamic State. Many in the region saw Soleimani as a hero for his role in defeating the jidahist group.

Related Stories
Read
keyboard

Iran social media calls for more protests after plane crash 15 January 2020 06:28 PM

Merkel

Zelenskiy asks for Germany's support to punish Iran plane crash perpetrators 15 January 2020 06:20 PM

steven

US expects UN sanctions on Iran to snap back into place" -Treasury Secretary 15 January 2020 06:17 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Ukraine asks Iran to return black boxes from crashed plane 15 January 2020 02:32 PM

default

UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening 15 January 2020 01:26 PM

22485153

Lebanon protests reignite in the streets after weeks of relative calm 15 January 2020 01:02 PM

3000

Syria Refutes Reports on Coordination with Turkey against Kurds 15 January 2020 12:53 PM

yq-taal1-15012020

Philippines struggles to keep evacuees away from Taal volcano 15 January 2020 12:42 PM

Comments