Wednesday، 15 January 2020 01:19 PM

Missile strike in Iraq hits base with 200 British personnel

A US army base in Iraq which was targeted in a missile strike last night is also where 200 British personnel are based.

 

No group has as of yet claimed responsibility for the Katyusha rocket attack on Camp Taji, north of Baghdad. Unlike the ballistic missiles which Iran fired at two US base in Iraq last week, the Soviet made Katyusha rockets have a shorter range and were described as a ‘smaller attack’, according to a coalition military spokesman. No casualties have been reported.


Colonel Myles Caggins III tweeted: ‘No Coalition troops were affected by this small attack at Taji Base.’ It comes after a similar attack on a US base on Sunday night, in which four members of the Iraqi military were wounded in the eight-missile strike on Balad air base, which is 50 miles north of Baghdad.

 

