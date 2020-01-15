Sudan: Clashes in Khartoum between army and mutineers

Shooting has broken out in the Sudanese capital Khartoum between the army and disgruntled elite troops from an agency once loyal to ex-leader Omar al-Bashir, BBC reported.



The agency, the General Intelligence Service, is being disbanded.



Heavy gunfire could be heard for hours in parts of the city, and the airport is closed.



The government describes the row as a mutiny over severance pay, but there are concerns this could be an attempt to derail the political transition.



A senior member of the ruling Sovereign Council, Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti, has accused former intelligence chief Salah Gosh of being behind the unrest.



He said that while he did not consider the incident a coup attempt, such action would not be tolerated.



BBC World Service Africa Editor Will Ross says there have long been fears that the stability of Sudan could be tested by once powerful figures who are against the major reforms carried out since Bashir's overthrow in April last year.