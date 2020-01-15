Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Wednesday، 15 January 2020 12:13 AM

Missile targets al-Taji military camp north of Baghdad

A missile attack has targeted the al-Taji military camp north of Baghdad, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Iraq.

The Taji camp was targeted by air strikes against Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militias earlier this month.

The attack comes after Iran had earlier launched a missile attack on US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the death of General Qassem Soleimani, a move that heightened fears of a wider Middle East conflict.
