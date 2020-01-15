Iran-backed al-Amiri supports Sadr's call for anti-US forces protests

Head of Badr Organization terrorist militias Hadi al-Amiri, has reiterated his support to a call by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr for a million persons march against the presence of the US forces in Iraq.

Sadr on Tuesday urged one million persons to march against the US and other foreign troops in Iraq in a statement on his Twitter account.

"Iraq's sky, territory, and sovereignty are violated by the invading forces," Sadr, who is the leader of the second-largest parliamentary bloc, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Shia cleric also called on the "soldiers of God and national soldiers to hold peaceful and united protests of a million against the US forces presence."

Amiri, whose faction is known to be a component of Sadr's Sairoon Alliance, said in a statement: "I express my support to a call by Sadr for a one million persons march."











