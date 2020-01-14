Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Tuesday، 14 January 2020 11:55 PM

5 Rockets land in Iraq base housing US forces

200114-Iraq_16fa58e3a40_large

Five Katyusha rockets targeted an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad hosting US-led coalition forces, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday, in the latest attack on installations where American troops are deployed.

The statement from Iraq’s military said that the rockets had hit Camp Taji but reported that there were no casualties.

 

Sky News reported a member of the security forces was wounded in an explosion near the camp's gates, but the the Iraqi Military has since issued a statement saying there were no casualties after Taji was targeted by Katyusha rockets.



