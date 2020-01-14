Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Tuesday، 14 January 2020 04:14 PM

Iraq, NATO discuss developments in Middle East, continued cooperation

Iraq’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Karim Hashim Aboualgus held a meetign with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

 

During the meeting, the duo shared views on the recent developments in the Middle East and on NATO-Iraq cooperation.

 

Stoltenberg underscored that NATO remains fully committed to working with Iraq, and that NATO is ready to resume training and capacity building efforts in Iraq, as soon as conditions on the ground allow, by continuing to support Iraq to build, train and educate the military it needs. A stable Iraq is crucial to regional stability and to euro-Atlantic security.

