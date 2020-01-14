Iraqi Security forces arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh

Iraqi security forces have arrested a member of the Islamic State (IS) who is believed to be in charge of group’s medical supplies, an interior ministry statement confirmed on Tuesday.

The man, identified with first initials only, was also in charge of medical warehouses during the IS reign in northern Iraq, the ministry added.

He was arrested during an operation in Tal Abita sub-district of Nineveh province.

IS held swaths of territory in north and west of Iraq between June 2014 and December 2017. It has already been declared as defeated in Iraq while its insurgents continue conducting terrorist attacks and armed assaults on security forces and civilians around the country.