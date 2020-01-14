Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Breaking
Gunshots heard at Sudan's intelligence buildings after employees sacked Protesters Block Roads in Lebanon, Promising “Week of Anger” Iraq targets Increasing oil production to 8 Mn bpd: minister Iran says U.S. bears blame for Iranian forces shooting down plane Iraq, NATO discuss developments in Middle East, continued cooperation Iraqi Security forces arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh Amid US-Iran Tensions, Where Does Iraq Go From Here? Iraq warns of 'collapse' if Trump blocks oil cash Iraq appoints new head of oil contracts office: document US Troops Clear Rubble From Iraq Base Days After Iran Strike
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 14 January 2020 02:41 PM

France, Britain, Germany to trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism: diplomats

eu-iran-flags

France, Britain and Germany plan to trigger on Tuesday the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal following renewed violations by Tehran of the 2015 accord, two European diplomats said on Tuesday. 


The diplomats said the decision was aimed at saving the deal by discussing with Iran what it should do to reverse decisions it had made. The aim was not to reimpose UN sanctions, they said. 


The three powers will inform the European Union on Tuesday they plan to trigger the mechanism, the sources said. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to make a statement in Strasbourg at the European Parliament at midday. 

Iran took a further step back from its commitments to the 2015 pact, with six world powers, by announcing earlier this month that it would scrap limits on enriching uranium, though it said it would continue to cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog. 


“At one point we have to show our credibility,” said one diplomat referring to Iran’s recent nuclear decisions. 

The three European powers party to the deal act though the EU, which coordinates any negotiations over it with the other parties, which include Russia and China. 


“Our intention is not to restore sanctions, but to resolve our differences through the very mechanism that was created in the deal,” a second diplomat said.

Related Stories
Read
remote

Gunshots heard at Sudan's intelligence buildings after employees sacked 14 January 2020 05:29 PM

Lebanon_Protests_86910-70b07

Protesters Block Roads in Lebanon, Promising “Week of Anger” 14 January 2020 04:27 PM

download_4_0

Iraq targets Increasing oil production to 8 Mn bpd: minister 14 January 2020 04:23 PM

1247807 (1)

Iran says U.S. bears blame for Iranian forces shooting down plane 14 January 2020 04:20 PM

Ukraine plane crash

Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, Canada hold meeting over crash: Iran state media 14 January 2020 02:43 PM

erdogan

Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue 14 January 2020 02:39 PM

Ahmad Alamolhoda

Iran cleric says expelling UK envoy would be the best move: report 14 January 2020 02:36 PM

2222222222

UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit the senior royal role 14 January 2020 01:27 AM

Comments