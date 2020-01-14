Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Tuesday، 14 January 2020 02:36 PM

Iran cleric says expelling UK envoy would be the best move: report

Ahmad Alamolhoda

A prominent hardline Iranian cleric said expelling Britain’s ambassador would be “the best thing that can happen to him” as otherwise loyal supporters of a slain general could “chop him to small pieces”, the Eslahat news website reported on Tuesday. 


Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda, leader of Friday prayers in the eastern Muslim Shi’ite holy city of Mashhad, was referring to commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3. 


Britain’s envoy was briefly detained on Saturday, a move London said was a violation of diplomatic conventions. The ambassador said he was attending a vigil for victims of a plane disaster. Iran accused him of attending an illegal protest.

