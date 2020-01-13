Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Breaking
Amid US-Iran Tensions, Where Does Iraq Go From Here? Iraq warns of 'collapse' if Trump blocks oil cash Iraq appoints new head of oil contracts office: document US Troops Clear Rubble From Iraq Base Days After Iran Strike Iraqi activist Hassan Mahal assassinated in Nasiriyah Trump backs Iranian anti-government protesters 60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq Esper defends Trump claim Iran was planning to attack US embassies Gunmen assassinate pro-Iran militia commander al-Saedi in Baghdad Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 13 January 2020 10:49 PM

Senior Iranian investigator to visit Ukraine in coming days: Ukraine official

Ukraine plane crash

A senior investigator from Iran is expected to visit Ukraine in coming days and will determine whether a Ukrainian laboratory is suitable to decode black boxes from a plane that crashed last week, a senior Ukraine security official said on Monday. 

Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defense council, told Reuters in an interview that Iran would have the final say on where the black boxes would be decoded. 

After days of denying blame, Iran acknowledged on Saturday that it had mistakenly shot down the plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board shortly after it took off from Tehran for Kiev. 

Danylov offered an explanation for one of the early sources of confusion over the incident: a statement issued by Ukraine’s embassy in Iran on the day of the crash that initially pointed to engine failure as the cause. 

He said the statement, which was deleted later on Wednesday and replaced with another statement saying the cause was unknown, had been issued in a bid to gain access to the crash site. 

“If we had said straight away that they had shot it down, I am not sure they would have let us go to the wreckage at all, let us do what we were doing,” he said.

Related Stories
Read
2222222222

UK's queen agrees grandson Harry, wife Meghan can exit the senior royal role 14 January 2020 01:27 AM

trump

Trump: Imminent threat from Soleimani 'doesn't really matter' 13 January 2020 10:57 PM

Boris Johnson

UK summons Iranian ambassador over envoy's arrest 13 January 2020 06:24 PM

erdogan

Erdogan says talks between Turkish, Russian, Libyan delegations going well 13 January 2020 06:19 PM

1

Danish firefighters going to Australia after all 13 January 2020 01:30 PM

File photo

3 Dead in Al-Shabab Militant Attack in Kenya 13 January 2020 01:25 PM

protester

Civil activist kidnapped in Baghdad, another killed in Nasiriyah: witnesses 13 January 2020 12:54 PM

Pompeo Le Drian BP

US says discussed with France countering Iran's 'malign' activities 13 January 2020 12:36 PM

Comments