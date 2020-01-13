Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 January 2020
Monday، 13 January 2020 06:19 PM

Erdogan says talks between Turkish, Russian, Libyan delegations going well

Talks between Libya’s warring parties in Moscow, supported by Turkish and Russian officials, are going positively, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that Ankara was working to ensure the truce became permanent. 


Libya’s rival leaders are holding peace talks in Moscow on Monday. Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the conflict, are urging them to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement. 


Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Ankara, Erdogan said he will attend a summit in Berlin on Sunday to discuss developments in Libya, along with Conte and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

