Monday, 13 January 2020
Monday، 13 January 2020 01:30 PM

Danish firefighters going to Australia after all

A group of 10 Danes are flying to Australia to assist the organisation BlazeAid‘s efforts to cut down trees and clear areas to allow people to return to their homes.

“They’ll arrive at a disaster area that has been ravaged by fire. They’ll see much destruction. Everything is black and burned out,” BlazeAid deputy head Christina Male told DR Nyheder.

Søren Elkrog, who runs the Facebook page for the volunteer firefighters, must pick just ten out of 125 potential candidates.

The firefighters are not permitted to bring equipment from their own fire stations.

Additionally, they are looking for companies to help fund their undertaking.
