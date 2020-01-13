It is unconstitutional for Abd al-Mahdi to form gov’t again: expert

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi says he believed political parties cannot re-assign Adil Abd al-Mahdi for the prime minister post, as the Iraqi Constitution does not allow a resigned prime minister to form a government again.
He added that the caretaker government’s term will end and that leading the country will be the task of President Barham Salih, according to the constitution.
Paragraphs 3, 4 and 5 of Article 76 of the Constitution confirm that in the event of the government’s resignation, the President of the Republic shall assign another person to form the government.
