Kurdistan president says time not right for foreign troops to leave

President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani said that the time was not appropriate for the withdrawal of the anti-ISIS coalition forces, adding, "Iraq needs the support of its neighbors and friends in the international community."
Barzani said that Iraq is at a crossroads.
"There is definitely a danger if Iraq chooses to go the wrong way. We hope that we can all work together to restore stability, safety and prosperity to the people of Iraq."
