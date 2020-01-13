Iraqi politician Aziz Al-Hajj dies at 94

Iraqi renowned politician and national figure Aziz Al-Hajj died in Paris at 94 on Sunday.
The deceased who lived for four decades in Paris was one of the first generation of leaders of the Iraqi Communist Party before he leaves it and then retired from political work.
He wrote notes on the history of the party and Iraqi political life.
