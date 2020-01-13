Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 January 2020
Breaking
Trump backs Iranian anti-government protesters 60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq Esper defends Trump claim Iran was planning to attack US embassies Gunmen assassinate pro-Iran militia commander al-Saedi in Baghdad Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 13 January 2020 01:02 PM

Iraqi politician Aziz Al-Hajj dies at 94

politician
Iraqi renowned politician and national figure Aziz Al-Hajj died in Paris at 94 on Sunday.

The deceased who lived for four decades in Paris was one of the first generation of leaders of the Iraqi Communist Party before he leaves it and then retired from political work.

He wrote notes on the history of the party and Iraqi political life.
Related Stories
Read
1

Over 50 injured in Iraq protests 13 January 2020 02:58 PM

Jutyar-Adil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-govt-spokesperson-Erbil-Aug-19-2019-k24

Iraqi Kurdistan government rejects Hezbollah’s Nasrallah claims over Massoud Barzani 13 January 2020 02:39 PM

1

Iraq is in talks with Russia over purchase of S-300 13 January 2020 01:46 PM

Mahdi

It is unconstitutional for Abd al-Mahdi to form gov’t again: expert 13 January 2020 01:25 PM

nechirvan barzani bp

Kurdistan president says time not right for foreign troops to leave 13 January 2020 01:15 PM

pompeo bp

Pompeo says 'outraged' by rocket attack on Iraqi Balad airbase 13 January 2020 12:41 PM

Kamil_Abdulqadr

Chemical attack victims in Kurdistan Region to receive treatment abroad: KRG 12 January 2020 11:44 PM

download

Nearly 20 Federal Policemen Killed, Injured in Car Accident near Kirkuk 12 January 2020 11:38 PM

Comments