Civil activist kidnapped in Baghdad, another killed in Nasiriyah: witnesses

Demonstrators in Baghdad said civil activist Salam Al-Aqabi was kidnapped as he was leaving the Tahrir Square on Sunday night.



They said that an unidentified pick-up truck also chased another civilian activist in the city of Nasiriyah and ran over him on the street. The accident led to his immediate death, they added.



On Saturday, unidentified gunmen killed a prominent leader in IMIS in Karbala, central Iraq, Iraqi field sources said.