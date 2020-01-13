Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 January 2020
Breaking
Trump backs Iranian anti-government protesters 60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq Esper defends Trump claim Iran was planning to attack US embassies Gunmen assassinate pro-Iran militia commander al-Saedi in Baghdad Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 13 January 2020 12:41 PM

Pompeo says 'outraged' by rocket attack on Iraqi Balad airbase

pompeo bp

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday condemned another rocket attack on Iraqi Balad airbase housing US troops, and located north of Baghdad, saying he was outraged by the incident.

 

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable."

 

"These continued violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end."

 

Four members of Iraq’s military were wounded Sunday in a rocket attack targeting the airbase where American trainers are present, Iraqi security officials said.



Related Stories
Last Modified: Monday، 13 January 2020 01:43 PM
Read
1

Over 50 injured in Iraq protests 13 January 2020 02:58 PM

Jutyar-Adil-Iraqi-Kurdistan-govt-spokesperson-Erbil-Aug-19-2019-k24

Iraqi Kurdistan government rejects Hezbollah’s Nasrallah claims over Massoud Barzani 13 January 2020 02:39 PM

1

Iraq is in talks with Russia over purchase of S-300 13 January 2020 01:46 PM

Mahdi

It is unconstitutional for Abd al-Mahdi to form gov’t again: expert 13 January 2020 01:25 PM

nechirvan barzani bp

Kurdistan president says time not right for foreign troops to leave 13 January 2020 01:15 PM

politician

Iraqi politician Aziz Al-Hajj dies at 94 13 January 2020 01:02 PM

Kamil_Abdulqadr

Chemical attack victims in Kurdistan Region to receive treatment abroad: KRG 12 January 2020 11:44 PM

download

Nearly 20 Federal Policemen Killed, Injured in Car Accident near Kirkuk 12 January 2020 11:38 PM

Comments