Pompeo says 'outraged' by rocket attack on Iraqi Balad airbase

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday condemned another rocket attack on Iraqi Balad airbase housing US troops, and located north of Baghdad, saying he was outraged by the incident.

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable."

"These continued violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end."

Four members of Iraq’s military were wounded Sunday in a rocket attack targeting the airbase where American trainers are present, Iraqi security officials said.



