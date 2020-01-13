Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 January 2020
Monday، 13 January 2020 12:36 PM

US says discussed with France countering Iran's 'malign' activities

Pompeo Le Drian BP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he discussed with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the need for cooperation to combat Iran's malign activities.

 

"French Minister ... and I just discussed the importance of continued U.S. and European efforts to combat ISIS in Iraq as well as our cooperation to counter Iran’s malign activities," Pompeo said.

 

This comes as the Iraqi leaders are making efforts to expel foreign troops fighting ISIS from Iraq, while Kurdish leaders and US troops insist that they remain to continue their mission.

