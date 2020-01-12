Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 January 2020
Breaking
Trump backs Iranian anti-government protesters 60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq Esper defends Trump claim Iran was planning to attack US embassies Gunmen assassinate pro-Iran militia commander al-Saedi in Baghdad Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 12 January 2020 11:38 PM

Nearly 20 Federal Policemen Killed, Injured in Car Accident near Kirkuk

download
Nearly 20 Iraqi federal policemen were either killed or injured in a car accident between Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Speaking to BasNews, Zanoon Barzinjy, a spokesperson for Tuz Khurmatu Traffic Police, pointed out that the car accident occurred on the highway between Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu, where three vehicles were involved.

There were two long vehicles and a bus, Barzinjy explained, adding that 8 people were killed and 11 others were injured in the accident.

All of the victims were members of the Iraqi federal police, except one who was driving the bus before he lost his life along other seven, the spokesperson concluded.
Related Stories
Read
Kamil_Abdulqadr

Chemical attack victims in Kurdistan Region to receive treatment abroad: KRG 12 January 2020 11:44 PM

2e414dfd-3417-4456-9623-f4cddf376812-AP20012662345151

4 Iraqi soldiers wounded in rocket attack on base with American trainers 12 January 2020 11:35 PM

JCCRefugee

KRG Received nearly 20,000 Syrian Refugees Since October 12 January 2020 11:28 PM

1078016319

60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq 12 January 2020 06:57 PM

kurd

Kurdish leaders object to removing US troops from Iraq 12 January 2020 04:27 PM

Mahdi Pompeo

Abd al-Mahdi, Pompeo highlight need for de-escalation 12 January 2020 04:20 PM

imis

Unidentified gunmen kill IMIS prominent leader 12 January 2020 01:26 PM

download (3)

Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks 12 January 2020 01:00 PM

Comments