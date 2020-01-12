Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 January 2020
Breaking
Trump backs Iranian anti-government protesters 60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq Esper defends Trump claim Iran was planning to attack US embassies Gunmen assassinate pro-Iran militia commander al-Saedi in Baghdad Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 12 January 2020 11:35 PM

4 Iraqi soldiers wounded in rocket attack on base with American trainers

2e414dfd-3417-4456-9623-f4cddf376812-AP20012662345151
Baghdad – Four members of Iraq’s military were wounded Sunday in a rocket attack targeting an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, Iraqi security officials said.

The attack by at least six rockets came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. forces, causing no casualties.

Recent heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran were sparked last month when a rocket attack killed an American contractor at a base in Iraq. The U.S. has blamed that attack and others on Iran-backed militias.

Sunday’s attack wounded an Iraqi air force officer and three enlisted men, Iraqi security officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The rockets struck Balad air base, which hosts American trainers, advisers and a company that provides maintenance services for F-16 aircraft. Some rockets fell on a restaurant inside the airbase, the officials said.


The base is located some 50 miles (80 kilometers) miles north of Baghdad.

A statement from the Iraqi army’s official media office confirmed the attack but said eight rockets hit the base, and that two officers had been wounded. The difference in accounts could not immediately be reconciled.

“There are American experts, trainers and advisers at the base,” said one defense official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The U.S. and Iran recently stepped back from escalating tensions following the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. A senior Iraqi leader of an Iran-backed militia was also killed.

Iran’s retaliatory attack for Soleimani’s death hit two Iraqi bases, Ain al-Asad and Irbil, where American troops are based.

The limited Iranian strikes appeared to be mainly a show of force, and deescalated tensions that had threatened to turn Iraq into a proxy battlefield.
Related Stories
Read
Kamil_Abdulqadr

Chemical attack victims in Kurdistan Region to receive treatment abroad: KRG 12 January 2020 11:44 PM

download

Nearly 20 Federal Policemen Killed, Injured in Car Accident near Kirkuk 12 January 2020 11:38 PM

JCCRefugee

KRG Received nearly 20,000 Syrian Refugees Since October 12 January 2020 11:28 PM

1078016319

60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq 12 January 2020 06:57 PM

kurd

Kurdish leaders object to removing US troops from Iraq 12 January 2020 04:27 PM

Mahdi Pompeo

Abd al-Mahdi, Pompeo highlight need for de-escalation 12 January 2020 04:20 PM

imis

Unidentified gunmen kill IMIS prominent leader 12 January 2020 01:26 PM

download (3)

Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks 12 January 2020 01:00 PM

Comments