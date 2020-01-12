KRG Received nearly 20,000 Syrian Refugees Since October

The Kurdistan Region has received nearly 20,000 refugees from Syria since October when Turkey began an offensive against the Kurdish forces in northeast of the country.



After Turkey's incursion into neighboring Syria on October 9, apart from the fact that hundreds of people were either killed or wounded, hundreds of thousands of others were also displaced.



The Joint Crisis Cooperation Center (JCC) of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement that a total of 58 new refugees arrived in the autonomous region through the border crossing of Sihela.



According to the press release, the total of number of refugees so far received by the KRG has now reached 19,572 civilians.