Sunday, 12 January 2020
Sunday، 12 January 2020 07:01 PM

Trump backs Iranian anti-government protesters

US President Donald Trump threw his support Saturday behind Iranian anti-government protestors after Tehran’s unintentional downing of a Ukraine plane, Anadolu Agency reports.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you,” Trump said on Twitter.

Protests erupted in Tehran and other cities against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after Iran admitted it “unintentionally” shot down a passenger plane belonging to the Ukraine International Airlines.

According to the New York Times that cited videos, some protestors shouted “Khamenei is a murderer!”

 

“We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” said Trump.
He also tweeted the message in Farsi.

In a separate tweet shortly after appealing to anti-government protestors, Trump urged Tehran to let human rights groups monitor demonstrations, saying the world is watching the protests.

“The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching,” Trump wrote.

All 176 people, including 57 Canadians, on board the plane were killed in the accident that took place just after takeoff Wednesday from Tehran.

Of the passengers, 138 were flying from Tehran to Ukraine’s capital of Kiev, then were to board connecting flights to Canada.

A few hours before the crash, Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq where US and coalition troops were stationed. The attack was revenge for the US’s killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.



