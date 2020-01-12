Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Sunday، 12 January 2020 06:57 PM

60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq

Nearly 60 people, including 48 police officers, were injured in clashes between security forces and students outside the University of Wasit in Iraq's eastern Wasit province, media reported on Sunday, citing a security source.

 

The anti-government protests in Iraq began in October with demonstrators demanding economic reforms and calling on the government to step down amid a poor economic situation in the country. Hundreds of people died and thousands of others sustained injuries as the protests were suppressed by the authorities and turned violent.

 

The rallies led to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's decision to resign in November. Mahdi, however, remains in office in a caretaker capacity. President Barham Salih stood down in December.

 

Still the protests continued and a fresh wave of demonstrations gripped Wasit earlier in January.

