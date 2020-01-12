Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Breaking
Trump backs Iranian anti-government protesters 60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq Esper defends Trump claim Iran was planning to attack US embassies Gunmen assassinate pro-Iran militia commander al-Saedi in Baghdad Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 12 January 2020 04:27 PM

Kurdish leaders object to removing US troops from Iraq

kurd
A political source revealed, on Sunday, that the Kurdish leaders voiced rejection to a request to remove the American forces from Iraq.

The source said that the Kurdish leaders affirmed to Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi during his visit on Saturday to Erbil and Sulaimaniya, their refusal to agree to the demands of removing the American forces from the country.

The source added that "the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, considered the presence of American forces in the region a factor of reassurance.
Related Stories
Read
1078016319

60 People Injured in Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Eastern Iraq 12 January 2020 06:57 PM

Mahdi Pompeo

Abd al-Mahdi, Pompeo highlight need for de-escalation 12 January 2020 04:20 PM

imis

Unidentified gunmen kill IMIS prominent leader 12 January 2020 01:26 PM

download (3)

Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks 12 January 2020 01:00 PM

23279754-7876933-image-a-38_1578773236220

US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account 12 January 2020 12:06 AM

Capture

Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president 11 January 2020 11:55 PM

MB-MAHDI (2)

Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit 11 January 2020 11:51 PM

tarek

Salih urges developing relations with Oman, congratulates new sultan 11 January 2020 11:42 PM

Comments