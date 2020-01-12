Kurdish leaders object to removing US troops from Iraq

A political source revealed, on Sunday, that the Kurdish leaders voiced rejection to a request to remove the American forces from Iraq.



The source said that the Kurdish leaders affirmed to Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi during his visit on Saturday to Erbil and Sulaimaniya, their refusal to agree to the demands of removing the American forces from the country.



The source added that "the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Massoud Barzani, considered the presence of American forces in the region a factor of reassurance.