Sunday, 12 January 2020
Sunday، 12 January 2020 04:20 PM

Abd al-Mahdi, Pompeo highlight need for de-escalation

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi received a call from US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo on the latest developments and the desire of various parties to prevent escalation and go to open war.


Abd al-Mahdi confirmed that Iraq refused and rejected all operations that violate its sovereignty, including the recent operation that targeted Ain Al-Assad and Erbil.

 

Iraq is making unremitting efforts and contacting all parties to prevent it from turning into a battlefield.


Iraq is keen to keep the best relations with its neighbors and friends in the international community and to protect foreign representations and interests and all those present on Iraqi soil. 

