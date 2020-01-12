Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Sunday، 12 January 2020 02:51 PM

Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities

Scores of protesters gathered for the second day in Iran on Sunday, chanting slogans against the authorities following the military's admission it had shot down a passenger plane in error after days denying it was to blame, social media posts showed, Reuters has reported.

The posts on Twitter could not immediately be verified by Reuters. But state-affiliated media had reported protests on Saturday night shortly after the Iranian military said it had brought down the Ukrainian plane on Wednesday and apologised. 

"They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here," protesters who had gathered in the street outside a university in Tehran chanted. They also gathered in other cities.

