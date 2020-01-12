Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Breaking
Protesters Gather Again in Iran, Chant against Authorities Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit Nearly 300,000 Syrians displaced from Idlib since mid-December Anger in Iran after Tehran admits it accidentally shot down Ukrainian plane Photos taken by US forces show aftermath of strike that killed Soleimani Canada: Ukrainian Airlines flight shot down by Iranian surface-to-air missile Iran will Take Harsher Revenge Soon-IRGC
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 12 January 2020 01:26 PM

Unidentified gunmen kill IMIS prominent leader

imis
Unidentified gunmen killed a prominent leader in IMIS in Karbala, central Iraq, Iraqi field sources said on Saturday.

The sources reported the killing of Talib Abbas Ali Al-Saadi, commander of the Karbala Brigade in IMIS, but it is not known yet who is behind the killing of the man nor the reasons behind it.

The killing of al-Saadi comes hours after the funeral of two journalists who were assassinated on Friday evening, by unidentified gunmen who targeted their car in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, while press freedom activists blamed the assassination on "militias."
Related Stories
Read
kurd

Kurdish leaders object to removing US troops from Iraq 12 January 2020 04:27 PM

Mahdi Pompeo

Abd al-Mahdi, Pompeo highlight need for de-escalation 12 January 2020 04:20 PM

download (3)

Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks 12 January 2020 01:00 PM

23279754-7876933-image-a-38_1578773236220

US threatens Iraq to cut off Iraq's access to key central bank account 12 January 2020 12:06 AM

Capture

Iran pledges to return victims bodies home, prosecute 'culprits' Ukraine's president 11 January 2020 11:55 PM

MB-MAHDI (2)

Iraq's PM meets with senior Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil visit 11 January 2020 11:51 PM

tarek

Salih urges developing relations with Oman, congratulates new sultan 11 January 2020 11:42 PM

qaboos123

Iraqi president mourns passing of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said 11 January 2020 11:39 PM

Comments