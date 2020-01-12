Unidentified gunmen kill IMIS prominent leader

Unidentified gunmen killed a prominent leader in IMIS in Karbala, central Iraq, Iraqi field sources said on Saturday.



The sources reported the killing of Talib Abbas Ali Al-Saadi, commander of the Karbala Brigade in IMIS, but it is not known yet who is behind the killing of the man nor the reasons behind it.



The killing of al-Saadi comes hours after the funeral of two journalists who were assassinated on Friday evening, by unidentified gunmen who targeted their car in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, while press freedom activists blamed the assassination on "militias."