Sunday, 12 January 2020
Sunday، 12 January 2020 01:00 PM

Qatar's Emir lands in Tehran for talks

download (3)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has shortly arrived in Iran’s capital, Tehran, to hold talks with senior officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.

The visit on Sunday comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes at US targets in Iraq.

 

State-run Qatar News Agency (QNA) said the talks will focus on “bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of promoting and enhancing them, as well as the latest developments in the region and the regional and international issues of mutual concern”.

Tamim is accompanied by an official delegation.

Earlier on Sunday, the emir headed to Oman’s capital, Muscat, where he offered his condolences to the Gulf state;s new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, for the death of his predecessor, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

